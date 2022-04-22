Grampian Pride is back - loud and proud for 2022

Pride is back

A spokesperson said: “Grampian, it's time to come together to celebrate and embrace diversity and inclusion. Our sole ethos is to promote respect within our community and support local charities and causes through fundraising and awareness.”

Grampian Pride 2022 will be taking over the city streets on Saturday, May 28, leaving from Holburn Junction at 11am and Finishing at Marischal College around 12pm. Followed by a Pride Village at Beach Boulevard from 1 – 8pm with fun and entertainment for the whole family.

The spokesperson continued: “We are thrilled to announce the headlining performer for this years main stage is 2013 X Factor UK finalist, Sam Callahan.”

Free wristbands can now be ordered via the Grampian Pride website at: https://www.grampianpride.org.

Wristband exchanges will take place at: Four Unity, 33 Regent Quay, from April 28 – May 27 during opening hours (Tuesday-Wednesday 10-6pm & Thursday-Saturday 10-8pm) or on the day of Pride at Marischal Square between 11am – 1pm & Beach Boulevard between 12 – 4pm.

Deejay Bullock, Event lead said “It’s important after these challenging times we are able to bring the community back together. To show individuals, that may have been feeling isolated or excluded, that they are not alone and there is a large community around them.

"It is vital that during these times we don’t forget our LGBT+ community, we have to remember our history, celebrate our present and embrace our future.

“The LGBT+ Pride event is organised entirely by volunteers and all money raised for the event goes back into putting together a fun filled FREE family day where we get to remember our history, celebrate our present & embrace our future as a community.

“We are all aware we have experienced exceptional times over the last two years, and many local charities and community organisations rely on Pride for interactions & engagements. Therefore, there will be a large charity area, in the Pride Village between 1 – 5pm.

"We are aiming to recreate 2019, with better weather, with the parade and village times,

activities being almost identical. Whilst it is important to grow, it’s even more important to have a familiar setting and we believe Grampian Pride 2022 will create that. However, we couldn’t do that without this years sponsors and supporters: BP, Baker Hughes, CNR International, Granite Elite, Shell, Unite Students, Petrofac, Siberia Bar & Hotel, Spirit Energy, Unite, CMS Law, GSK, HSBC, Stork, Wood, Granite City Events & The Balloon Studio."