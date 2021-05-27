Safety signs go up at Broch beach

Safety group members Bill Mowatt, Brian Topping and Brian Noble at one of the new signs.

The Fraserburgh and District community safety group has been pushing for water safety signs at Broch beach for many years.

The group was involved in getting Aberdeenshire Council to make up paper signs for a display in a case at the beach over a year ago.

But because of Covid-19 restrictions, there was a longer than expected wait for the more permanent metal signs.

However, these are now in place on Fraserburgh Beach Esplanade, raising awareness of various dangers, including large surf and high tide, rip currents, submerged objects and varying water depth.

They also make clear there is no lifeguard service operating at the beach and provide information on what to do in an emergency situation.

Fraserburgh councillor Brian Topping, chairman of the safety group, said there had been talks involving Eurogroup, RoSPA and Water Safety Scotland about what information should be included on the signs, and he was delighted to see them now in place.

Cllr Topping added: “We have a fantastic beach for public to enjoy and this is a top location in Scotlsnd for surfing.

"However, our group being aware of a number of rescues over a period of time, and we wanted to make sure locals and visitors alike were fully aware of the dangers.