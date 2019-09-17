Seafood Festival catches the crowds

Peterhead’s second annual Seafood Festival opened to a rather murky day last weekend, however by the afternoon visitors were enjoying blue skies and even some sunshine.

But, it’s fair to say the crowds who flocked to the event liked what was on offer, and certainly weren’t put off by the weather as they wandered through the craft stalls, artisan food, and fish displays, all to the background of the live music stage, despite what the weather flung at them!

Peterhead Seafood Festival 2019

Organisers were delighted with the turnout on the day, and the subsequent positive comments made on social media.

Organisers Rediscover Peterhead now hope the festival will become an annual attraction in the calendar given the success of the event.

They thanked Aberdeenshire Council and Peterhead Port Authority for their support in helping to make the event such a success, as well as those who came along and took part.

One commentator remarked: “It was absolutely fantastic to see so many people in our town - it’s just been buzzing,” while another commented on social media, saying: I took my children along to the festival and it was a fantastic day, lots to keep them entertained. It was so great to see a town pulling together to make something happen!

All images by Peter Lewis.

