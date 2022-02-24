Why not have a trip out - in Aberdeenshire says new marketing campaign.

There are loads of things to see and do - right on our own doorsteps

VisitAberdeenshire want to inspire locals to “Make a Day of It” out and about in Aberdeenshire this Spring and in doing so, give hospitality and tourism businesses in the area a much-needed boost in the run up to Easter.

Chris Foy, CEO VisitAberdeenshire said: “This multi-media campaign, supported by the VisitScotland Destination and Sector Marketing Fund, highlights the wonderful variety the region offers and illustrates how locals can enjoy a great day out here wherever they turn, with superb attractions and world class experiences only a short journey away.

“Visitors can enjoy new experiences nearby that they possibly weren’t aware of and help support the tourism sector at the same time.

“While encouraging them to “Make a Day of It”, they may of course also want to take advantage of the great range of food, drink and accommodation across the north-east and make a night of it as well.”

Cllr Andy Kille, Leader of Aberdeenshire Council said: “Our region boasts a wealth of beautiful towns and villages which continue to offer a wide range of retail, hospitality and leisure businesses, not to mention a whole host of activities that are available for both residents and visitors alike to enjoy all year round.

“After such a challenging time for all these businesses during the past two years that we’ve had various restrictions imposed on us all by the Covid-19 pandemic, campaigns like “Make a Day of It” this Spring will provide us all with an opportunity to clearly demonstrate our support for the hospitality and tourism sectors while enjoying tremendous days out and exploring new areas of Aberdeenshire.”

Ken Massie, Head of Regional Leadership and Development at VisitScotland, said: “The Destination and Sector Marketing Fund was created to boost and support the sustainable recovery of Scottish tourism, helping to reach new audiences within the domestic market.

“This is the second phase of supported activity for the region, with a city focus campaign already having benefited from COVID-19 recovery funding.

“I am really pleased to support this campaign, which I am sure will encourage locals to explore the array of amazing experiences and attractions available right on their own doorsteps, whilst at the same time, giving a welcome boost to the tourism industry at what is a very challenging time indeed.”

VisitAberdeenshire has collated experiences and suggestions of things to do on its website. A map builder tool enables locals and visitors to plan their time in and around the region.

For more information on things to do in Aberdeenshire, visit visitabdn.com.