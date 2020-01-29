The value of your house is expected to increase if you live in one of these UK cities

Zoopla’s UK Cities House Price Index revealed house price inflation has hit a high of 3.9 per cent, marking the highest rate recorded since September 2017. With the exception of Belfast, every UK city registered a surge in buyer demand in the first weeks of 2020, with areas in the Midlands and the north of England recording the strongest increase at 20 per cent higher than the average. Based on analysis of housing affordability, the position of cities in the current housing cycle, discounts to asking price, and time to sell in the final quarter of 2019, Zoopla has ranked cities across the UK where house prices are expected to rise the most in 2010. How does your area compare?

1. Nottingham Current average house price: 159,600 GBP. Percentage year on year growth: 5.2 Shutterstock other Buy a Photo

2. Edinburgh Current average house price: 242,200 GBP. Percentage year on year growth: 6.1 Shutterstock other Buy a Photo

3. Glasgow Current average house price: 242,200 GBP. Percentage year on year growth: 6.1 Shutterstock other Buy a Photo

4. Manchester Current average house price: 173,700 GBP. Percentage year on year growth: 4.5 Shutterstock other Buy a Photo

View more