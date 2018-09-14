£3,000 boost for the North School

A new parent-led group has received funds to kickstart its appeal for a new playground at a Fraserburgh school.

Friends of the North School has been formed to help support activities and developments at the local primary.

Chair Paula Harper-Buchan was delighted to receive a cheque for £3,000 from Fraserburgh Development Trust chair Ian Watson last week.

The trust has been tasked with providing community resilience funding for local causes on behalf of the Scottish Government and the Development Trust Association Scotland.

Paula told the Herald: “The children are currently participating in a competition to design a new playground to suit their needs. We are now actively fundraising to make the improvements a reality and this support from Fraserburgh Development Trust is hugely-appreciated.”

There are currently 12 parents on Friends of the North and Paula said there was tremendous support for improvements at the school.

The group also hopes to work with the school and new headteacher Sharon Mellin to investigate the potential of creating an eco-project, community cafe and healthy eating and cooking classes in association with Community Learning and Development.

Friends of the North would appreciate both financial and in-kind from both the community and business sector for the playground project.

To register your interest email the school at fraserburgh_north.sch@aberdeenshire.gov.uk