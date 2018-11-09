£3k drug recovery in Fraserburgh

‘Crack’ cocaine and heroin with an estimated street value of £3,000 has been recovered after a man was stopped and searched in the Bona Place area of Fraserburgh.

An 18-year-old man has been charged as a result and is anticipated to appear at Peterhead Sheriff Court today (Friday, November 9).

A mid three-figure sum of cash was also recovered.

Fraserburgh Community Policing Team PC Michael Stone said: “This has been a significant recovery of a substantial amount of ‘Crack’ Cocaine and Heroin which would only have been bound to spread misery and harm in the community.

“We are grateful to our communities once again for supporting us and coming forward with information.

“We continue to urge anyone with information in relation to the illegal supply of drugs or who has concerns to report these to police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to remain anonymous.”