A90 camera is set on fire

A local councillor has slammed those responsible for setting fire to a speed camera on the A90 near Rathen.

Firefighters were called to the scene on Sunday morning to extinguish the blaze which caused minimal damage to the unit.

But Councillor Brian Topping, who is chair of the Fraserburgh and District Safety Group, blasted the vandals, saying: “I am totally shocked and disgusted that someone has attenpted to destroy this camera.

“These cameras are specifically-placed for the purpose of improving safety on our roads.

“To my mind, it would certainly appear that someone may have been caught speeding and potentially taken this course of action in a bid to evade detection.

“I am sure Police Scotland will take every step to ensure those responsible are identified and prosecuted.”