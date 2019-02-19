Acoustic gigs at restaurant

Two afternoons filled with live music acts will be heading to a Fraserburgh restaurant next month.

Online platform North East Music Ops (NEMO) and Maitland’s of Fraserburgh have teamed up to bring The Mrs Maitland Sessions to the Broch.

The two afternoon events will be held on Saturday 23 and Sunday 24 March from 12pm.

NEMO co-founder, Stuart Leel, said: “John approached us with the hope of adding live music to Mrs Maitland’s.

“We jumped at the chance as it was an opportunity to add to an already fantastic venue.”

This announcement by NEMO is just one of the exciting events lined up for the platform, which has grown tremendously since launching in November last year.

NEMO will host a Big Music Quiz at the Buchanhaven Hearts Social Club in Peterhead on Friday, April 26 from 7.30pm, and they will also be attending this year’s Lizard Festival at the Tufted Duck Hotel in St Combs.

The North East Music Ops Facebook page is designed to promote upcoming gigs in local venues and also provides support for musicians in the area.

Fellow co-founder, Stuart Robertson, explained: “It is amazing how supportive everyone has been.

“We get messages and emails from artists, venues and even photographers asking if they can take photos.”

Stuart Leel added: “If any venues or artists need support or are looking for a gig just get in touch.”

Email NEMO at nemopeterhead@gmail.com.