Action-packed Super Saturday beckons

Fraserburgh is gearing up for another bumper Super Saturday this weekend.

Organisers from Fraserburgh Development Trust have lined up a wealth of attractions under the theme ‘Get Fit Fraserburgh’ from 10am to 3.30pm.

Among those attending are Fraserburgh FC in the Community, Fraserburgh Cricket Club and Fraserburgh Storm Basketball Club which will be getting youngsters involved in sports taster sessions.

Super Saturday coordinator Alison Noble said: “It’s great to have the local sporting groups coming along and offering children the chance to try out new activities, get fit and make new friends.

“We’re also delighted to have Fiona Stott of Boogie Bounce doing some demonstrations and hopefully getting some new participants to try out the likes of zumba gold and hoopla hola during the morning.”

The Mutiny Tribal Belly Dancers will be shaking their stuff and will also be raising funds for Friends of Anchor.

As always, Super Saturday has a team of dedicated volunteers from the Fraserburgh Rotary Club hosting the hugely-popular tasting gazebo.

In keeping with the Get Fit theme, there will also be a selection of healthy and tasty treats available to sample courtesy of local businesses including Ian McIntosh the butcher, Sotties Fish Shop, Bruce of the Broch and the local;Tesco supermarket.

In additionto the food tasting, there’s another array of stalls selling everything from local produce to toys.

Among those attending will be Peathill Tatties, Cakerella, O’Look Toys, Effective Nails Scotland and many more.

While it might not be the healthiest item we all enjoy, there’s sure to be a big demand for the creations of newly-crowned World Buttery Champion Mark Barnett who will be showcasing his award-winning treats.

Alison continued: “We also have a number of community stalls this month including Fraserburgh Lifeboat and Y-Suffer-in-Silence.

“Children visiting with their friends and family this Saturday will have the opportunity to have their face painted at our popular Saturday Shack.

“There will also be the usual lucky dip and hook-a-duck, as well as other things to do for the bairns including the Minions bouncy castle which will be available free of charge through the day.”

Fraserburgh Super Saturdays will also be welcoming the newly-formed Fraserburgh fundraising group for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Alison said: “They will be selling a fundraising guide designed to help people living with cancer to become more active and includes information and practical advice about setting goals and how to get started.”

It includes a moving to music DVD and signposts to further areas of support. The stall will also have various Macmillan items available on the stall in exchange for donations and the group would also be delighted to speak to anyone who may be interested in volunteering to help the group with future fundraising activities.

Encouraging everyone to head to Saturday’s festival, Alison added: “The Super Saturdays would not be possible without the backing and support of Aberdeenshire Council, FDT, traders, volunteers, entertainers and, of course, the local community.

“So come along and support your local retailers, enjoy the activities and stalls and make it a day to remember.”

This year’s remaining Super Saturdays will be staged on August 11, September 8 and December 8.

Bookings are already being taken and forms are available at Fraserburgh Development Trust on High Street or by emailing fraserburgh.super.saturdays@gmail.com