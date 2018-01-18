Advice issued ahead of Scottish Cup match

Ahead of the Fraserburgh and Rangers game at the weekend, police have issued some general advice for fans.

Officers advise fans to arrive early and ask fans to be aware that parking restrictions will be in place.

As the match is completely sold out, police are advising fans not to travel to Fraserburgh if they don't have tickets to the game as there will be no ticket sales on the gate and anyone without a ticket will not get into the stadium.

Police are also advising fans to allow plenty of time for their journeys and to get into the stadium due to the large number of people expected to attend the game.

Fraserburgh Inspector Kevin Goldie said: "We're looking forward to welcoming Rangers to Fraserburgh and we're sure that those attending will enjoy the match responsibly. This is a great event for Fraserburgh and the surrounding area and we are grateful to the local community for their support. There will be an increased police presence in the area as we support the event and extra visitors coming to Fraserburgh. We're a friendly bunch so please stop and speak to us if you have any questions or concerns.

"There is a bye-law in place in Fraserburgh that prevents drinking alcohol in public places. Please be mindful of this and the usual rules that apply for traveling to football matches.

"The roads and town is expected to be particularly busy with pedestrians and increased traffic. Please be aware that road and parking restrictions will be in place between Saltoun Place and Victoria Street and so if you need to drive to Fraserburgh for the game, please park away from the ground if possible.

"Home support access will be via Seaforth Street for those who have tickets and only home colours will be allowed in these stands.

Inspector Goldie added: "For those travelling from further afield, please allow plenty of time for your journey and plan in advance. There is planned maintenance on the railway network between Dundee and Aberdeen.

"The expected journey time from Glasgow to Fraserburgh is around five hours but please also be aware of major roadworks for the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route on the A90. As much of the road network runs through rural locations, make sure your vehicle is ready for winter or inclement conditions.

"Once in Fraserburgh, dedicated away parking will be available at the Gray & Adams factory. The away support stand at the stadium is accessed via Saltoun Place.

"All that's left for us to say is welcome to Fraserburgh, we look forward to seeing you and enjoy the game."