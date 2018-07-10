Airport workers vote for strike action over pay

Workers at Aberdeen International Airport have voted for strike action after 88 per cent of workers rejected the latest pay offer.

Unite members have now rejected two below inflation wage offers on the back of below inflation increases over the last two previous years.

The prospective action will involve around 170 workers at the airport include security and airfield operations, airside services, firefighters, operations officer and passenger service agent.

A series of 24-hour stoppages will take place on the following days: Friday, July 20, Thursday, August 2, and Thursday, August 16.

Unite regional officer Wullie Wallace said: “Aberdeen International Airport’s latest derisory pay offer has been emphatically rejected by Unite members. The workforce for several years now has received below inflation increases and the company’s idea of rewarding their hard working employees is by offering more real terms pay cuts.”

“Aberdeen Airport has been investing heavily into improving the airport facilities and amenities. It’s high time for the company to invest in their employees. Unite remain open to further discussions with a view to resolving the dispute.”