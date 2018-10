A man is expected to appear in court today (Monday) following an alleged serious assault in Fraserburgh.

Police say the alleged assault on another male occurred at about 12.20am on Sunday morning in the town's Saltoun Square.

A police spokesperson said: "Anyone who was in the area around this time, and believes they may have seen anything, are asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, or alternatively if they wish to remain anonymous, they can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."