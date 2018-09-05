Prepare to be entertained – ‘Oh What a Night’ returns this Saturday (September 8), at 7pm, in Peterhead Community Theatre.

It follows last year’s successful event which raised £1000 for Alzheimers Scotland and £500 for Queen Elizabeth National Spinal Injuries Unit.

This year, Centre Stage Productions are supporting the Aberdeen Maggie’s Centre, which provides free practical, emotional and social support to people.

Steph Wemyss and Ali Corbett, from Centre Stage, had a tour of the centre in Aberdeen and were blown away by how beautiful and homely it is.

Ali said: “It’s very clear to see why people feel it is a safe place to visit, the staff were all extremely warm and welcoming and while we were there the centre was a hive of activity with a range of different things going on.

“The charity is keen to expand its reach into the Shire and build awareness of the centre, so we are extremely proud to be donating our proceeds to this amazing cause and hopefully give the audience a little insight into the amazing work the charity does.”

Ali added: “We welcome back our very talented cast who we are lucky to call our friends.

“Everyone very generously donates all of their time and it is always our aim to provide our very loyal audiences with an extremely high standard of performances.”

Oh What a Night – An Evening of Song and Entertainment will be the sixth event staged by Ali and Steph, and the third under the Centre Stage Productions brand.

Following this year’s event, the concerts alone will have raised well over £10,000 for local charities and organisations, on top of lots of other fundraising throughout the year.

Tickets for this Saturday’s show cost £8 and can be purchased from Genesis Personnel or by messaging the Centre Stage Productions Facebook page.

Centre Stage Productions is also heading up this year’s Peterhead Panto Group with its production of Aladdin.

Ali said: “It’s been a very busy year for us, but we thrive on producing high quality entertainment for the North-east audience.”