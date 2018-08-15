Another great Super Saturday

August’s Back to the Future-themed Super Saturday proved extremely popular with the local community.

Despite a number of coinciding local events, there was a strong turnout to enjoy the host of stalls, activities and entertainment

Fraserburgh Development Trust’s Super Saturday coordinator Alison Noble said: “We were really pleased with the volume of visitors which remained high all day.

“The weather held for us once again and it was good to see a good mix of new sstalls, returning businesses and the old favourites.

“The entertainment was excellent, with Broch Drama Group performing hits from their forthcoming musical Grease along with various other show tunes.

“The Little Belly Dancers were a massive hit and there was steady interest in the climbing wall.

“The tasting gazebo manned by the Rotarians also did really well - especially with its delicious Cullen Skink.”

Looking ahead to next month’s Super Saturday on September 8 - the last of the season before the Frozen Fraserburgh festival - Alison said the ‘Taste of Scotland’-themed event was coming together.

“There will be plenty of entertainment and a touch of nostalgia for our visitors,” she said. The event ties in nicely with performances from Artie Trezise’s Tartan Tales at the Old Parish Church.

Alison added: “Our events would not be possible without the backing and support of Aberdeenshire Council, FDT, traders, volunteers, entertainers and the local community.”