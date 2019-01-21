Appeal launched to trace missing Broch teenager

Police Scotland have issued an appeal to trace a missing Fraserburgh teenager.

Joshua Coombes (15) was last seen in the Saltoun Place area of Fraserburgh at around 11pm on Thursday, January 17.

Joshua has light brown/mousey brown short hair, which is faded at the sides. He is approximately 5'5" in height, slim build, brown eyes, with a Scottish accent with a deep voice.

He was last seen wearing a long sleeved black top, black bottoms and grey trainers.

Anyone with any information are asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 and quote MP190100190