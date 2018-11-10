Armistice 100: Time-lapse video commemorates centenary

A stunning time-lapse video created in commemoration of the Armistice centenary has been an online phenomenon.

Made by PoppyScotland, the charity behind the Scottish Poppy Appeal, it has secured more than half-a-million views on its website and YouTube in only a matter of days.

Archive footage of troops returning home from conflicts, ranging from World War One right up to Iraq and Afghanistan, has been projected onto a series of iconic Scottish landmarks – capturing the imagination of supporters across the globe.

The result is a powerful 90-second film that reinforces the charity’s message that it will never forget past sacrifices and will always be there to support those coming home.

The accompanying music was specially composed by renowned Scottish songwriter John McLaughlin, who has written countless hits for stars including Rod Stewart, Boyzone and Busted.

It gives a wistful, ‘modern-Celtic’ feel that complements the haunting projections as they flicker across the Scottish landscapes.

Prisoners of war...sailors returning home are shown on the side of HMS Prince of Wales in Rosyth during the video.

Double Take Projections, a specialist film production company based in Edinburgh, shot the stunning footage last summer with each second of the film taking a painstaking 15 minutes to capture.

Fraser Bedwell, head of marketing at PoppyScotland, said: “We wanted to create a short film to share online during this important centenary year as a tribute to those who sacrificed so much in conflicts throughout the past 100 years.

“It was also important for us to remind the public, and in particular the Armed Forces community, that PoppyScotland will always be there with our vital, life-changing support.

“The response so far has been incredible and the numbers viewing the film is growing by the hour.

“It really has captured the imagination of the public and we hope it will also inspire them to give generously to this year’s Scottish Poppy Appeal.

“We can only continue to deliver our vital services with the continued support of the public.”

Locations used in the video include Eilean Donan Castle, The Royal and Ancient Clubhouse in St Andrews, HMS Prince of Wales in Rosyth, The Highlanders Museum at Fort George, Machrihanish Airport in Campbeltown, the Riverside Museum in Glasgow, the Scottish National War Memorial at Edinburgh Castle and the Commando Memorial at Spean Bridge.