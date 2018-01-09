Assault and robbery in Fraserburgh property

Police Scotland are carrying out enquiries following a report of an assault and robbery in Fraserburgh at the weekend.

A man in his 40’s sustained minor injuries during the incident which occurred within a property at Gray Street in the early hours of Sunday morning January 7, 2018.

Officers were alerted to the incident late last night, during which it was disclosed that a firearm had been discharged. No one was hurt as a result, but minor damage was caused to the property.

A 44-year-old woman has been charged in connection with the incident and is expected to appear at Peterhead Sheriff Court tomorrow January 9, 2018.

Extensive enquiries are also ongoing to trace a number of individuals who are believed to have attended at the property during the early hours of Sunday morning and officers are following a number of lines of enquiry.

Detective Inspector Stewart Drummond said: “We are yet to trace a number of people we believe attended at the property in question and enquiries continue in this regard. At this stage I would like to thank the public for their assistance so far. Officers have been carrying out enquiries throughout the day and a visible police presence will remain in the area while our investigation continues.”

Anyone with information, or who may have been in the area at the time, is urged to contact Police as soon as possible on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.