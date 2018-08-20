Assembly of God plans for Co-op site

Plans have been submitted for the demolition of the former Co-op supermarket on Fraserburgh’s Albert Street.

The derelict store is set to become a new Christian complex for the Assembly of God (AOG).

It currently operates out of premises on Queen Street which the church has deemed too small for its growing congregation.

The AOG is now seeking consent from Aberdeenshire Council for the demolition of the existing supermarket building.

And its architects Tinto have unveiled impressions of how the new building would look - complete with an auditorium with a stage, meeting rooms, offices and stores.

The group was granted planning permission by the local authority last year to transform the existing structure into a church, but it didn’t include any demolition work.

AOG has been clear that once the place of worship is completed, the community will also be able to utilise the facilities on offer.