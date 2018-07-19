Award success for Peters Ices

A Cairnbulg ice cream shop is celebrating its recent success at the Royal Highland Show.

Peters Ices entered the Ice Cream Competition at the annual show on Thursday, June 21.

Business owners Elizabeth and Kenny McLennan were delighted to discover that Peters Ices won a Silver award and seven Bronze awards.

Speaking to the Herald Kenny said: “The Silver award was for our vanilla and the Bronze awards were for different flavours.

“We are really chuffed with this year’s awards competing against some of the bigger names in Ice Cream.

“We have our ice cream shop and our ice cream vans delivering our ice cream in Fraserburgh and surrounding areas.”

Peters Ices of Cairnbulg has been making ice cream in the north east for more than 60 years.