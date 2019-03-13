Banff and Buchan community councils to share £8,000 grant support – for now

The allocation of cash for Banff and Buchan community councils is due for a radical shake-up next year.

Aberdeenshire Council’s Banff and Buchan Area Committee approved the distribution of £7,836 for the coming financial year.

But chair Councillor Andy Kille questioned the reasoning behind blindly providing money on the basis of how many meetings an individual community council held.

For several years, councillors have disbursed administration grants according to the number of meetings the 12 local community councils hold each year.

Cllr Kille said some councils which met far less often than others, could be far more pro-active with their projects and could benefit from an increased grant.

He accepted it was probably too late to make a change for the coming financial year, with vice-chair Councillor Michael Roy pointing out the councils would be planning ahead given the anticipated pay-outs.

It was agreed that £41 per meeting will be allocated – totalling £4,182 and that the remaining budget of £3,174 be set aside for community council project grants by contributing 80% towards the cost of a project, to a maximum of £1,000.

Councillors heard that this would enable Aberdeenshire Council, through the utilisation of all available resources, to work more closely with individuals and communities to “understand their needs, maximise talents and resources, support self reliance, and build resilience”.

Councillor Mark Findlater also wants to see the Banff and Buchan Area Committee adopt the stance of its Buchan area counterpart in having reviews provided by the community councils upon completion of their projects.