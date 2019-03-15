Banff and Buchan MP and MSP in war of words

A North-East MP has been slammed for failing to ask a question when given the opportunity at Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs).

Following an historic vote on Brexit in the House of Commons just 24 hours earlier, in which the UK Government was once again defeated, Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid, elected in 2017, was alleged to have been unable to think of a question to ask on behalf of his constituents.

David Duguid MP

Stewart Stevenson MSP said: “During PMQs, Speaker of the House John Bercow called upon Mr Duguid to ask a question but was rebuffed by the MP. Mr Bercow pointed out to the Tory MP he had previously indicated a desire to speak.”

“Mr Duguid represents one of the constituencies most at risk of a hard Brexit or No Deal and yet he failed to stand and ask a question of the Prime Minister.

“To say this is a failure of his duty would be an understatement. The Scottish Tory MPs have been inadequate in their representation of Scotland. There are undoubtedly many issues facing Mr Duguid’s constituents locally.

“At the most critical time for the UK Mr Duguid has simply chosen not to stand up for the people of Banff and Buchan.”

A number of sectors in the north-east including hospitality, tourism, and social care could be left with a skills gap if Brexit takes place.

However, Mr Duguid has hit back however saying: “This is laughable and desperate stuff from the SNP.

“With everything else going on in Parliament just now the best they can come up with is to ‘attack’ me for choosing not to ask my question.

“I’ve seen the Twitter storm claiming, ‘I couldn’t think of a question?’ Even the SNP MP, who first tweeted this, knows it’s ridiculous.

“The truth of the matter is this. Although I showed an interest in asking a question at the start of the session, I decided almost immediately that, in light of the PM struggling with her voice and the Speaker’s own stated desire to keep the session short, to withdraw my intent to ask my intended question.

“I understand that Mr Stevenson has criticised me for ‘missing my chance’ to speak up for issues in my constituency and even had the gall to question my commitment to the fishing industry.

“Stewart Stevenson and the SNP are simply deflecting from the fact that it is they who would drag our fishermen back into the EU and keep the industry shackled to the Common Fisheries Policy – a point which his colleague, MP for Argyle and Bute, Brendan O’Hara, resolutely failed to deny in last weeks Fisheries debate.

“People in the north-east will not be fooled.”