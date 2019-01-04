Banff and Buchan MP slams ‘malicious’ calls

Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid has slammed those responsible for hoax Coastguard calls.

North-east Coastguards responded to 22 ‘malicious’ callouts in the past three years according to new figures.

The Maritime & Coastguard Agency (MCA) observed 1,970 false alarms across Scotland since 2016, with 123, or six per cent, classed as hoaxes.

Now, Mr Duguid has slammed the the calls as ‘idiotic’ saying those who made them could have put lives in danger.

He said: “Across Scotland and the UK, coastguard personnel are involved in thousands of callouts each year.

“They are dedicated right around the clock like any other emergency service.

“Members of the public usually only hear about their brave exploits at cliff rescues or when taking part in multi-agency operations.

“But these figures confirm just how much work goes into checking false alarms, and unfortunately the extent to which their heroism can be abused.

“Each one of these idiotic calls in the North East could have put lives in danger.”

The MCA provides a 24-hour maritime search and rescue service around the UK coast, and international search and rescue through HM Coastguard.

Aberdeen is home to the HM Coastguard operations centre and coastal operations base.