Banff and Buchan MSP says farmers have faced uncertainty for too long

Stewart Stevenson MSP has slammed the Tories for failing to give farmers certainty for over three years – and said that the emergency Farm Payment Bill characterises their recklessness in pursuit of a damaging Brexit.

The Direct Payments to Farmers (Legislative Continuity) Bill – a last-minute fix for a problem flagged by the Scottish Government last year – is set to begin its rush through parliament with the second reading on Tuesday.

The emergency legislation needs to pass into law by the end of January to ensure farmers and crofters continue to receive CAP payments for the 2020 scheme year.

Commenting,Mr Stevenson said: “This legislation is a last-minute fix for a problem created by the UK government and flagged by the Scottish Government last year – and is representative of the Tories’ reckless approach to Brexit and their contempt for our farming and crofting communities.

“Scotland’s farmers and crofters have had broken promise after broken promise from the Tories and years of uncertainty - and now they face a Tory Trump trade deal that threatens to undermine our world-renowned Scottish produce and an Agriculture Bill that is still trying to grab devolved powers on key farming and food issues.

“Scotland’s farming industry deserves better than this, which is why the SNP will oppose any attempts to grab key powers from the Scottish parliament that impact on farming and food production.”