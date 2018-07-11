Bid now for Shell Small Grants

BUCHAN Development Partnership (BDP) is encouraging local groups to apply for funding through Shell Small Grants.

Grants of up to £750 are available to constituted community groups or community-run organisations in the Buchan area run by volunteers and who have their ownbank account.

Diane Tait, BDP Development Officer explained: “The grant can be used for projects that show wide community benefit and improve the lives of local people, including things such as start-up costs for a new group, equipment, training for group members, marketing and improvements to Community Facilities.”

Successful groups who have benefited from Shell Small Grants in the past include Strichen Community Park, the MASA primary school age Science club, Buchan Community Radio, Shape-Up Peterhead, Aradllie Football Club and Peterhead Soccer School Club. The groups used the cash to fund equipment to Put a Teddy into Space, Young People Driver Training, Costs for training new Volunteers and for Play Equipment for Play Areas.

Diane added :”Applying for the grant is a simple one-step process. So if you have a project that will make a difference to the community you live in and provide long term benefit you can apply now.”

The closing date for applications is August 17. To find out more information or check if your project is eligible phone Buchan Development Partnership on 01771 613584or email info@bdp.scot.