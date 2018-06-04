Big turnout at Broch vintage rally

Around 4,000 visitors flocked to Fraserburgh Vintage Car Rally at the weekend.

The thick haar on Sunday failed to dampen the spirit of visitors who, like many of the vehicles owners, hailed from across the North-east of Scotland.

Local MSP Peter Chapman with his 1970 Lotus S4. Duncan Brown Photography

Some 700 classic cars, motorbikes and tractors lined up alongside an impressive display of military vehicles and a farming of yesteryear display.

Headlining at the rally this year was the impressive 3Sixty Bicycle Stunt Team who wowed the crowds with their amazing skills.

Inside the packed Fraserburgh Leisure Centre was an AMS Motorsport Mitsubishi Lancer Evo X rally car, a model truck display and a host of stalls and activities.

The cockpit section of a Canberra TT18 aircraft proved to be a major draw for young and old alike, while the youngsters had a blast on the various inflatable slides and assault course attractions.

The 3Sixty Bicycle Display Team put on a great show for the crowds. Duncan Brown Photography

Thanks to the huge numbers who attended, the organisers will again be able to make some major financial contributions to local causes.

Since its inception 27 years ago, the vintage car rally has donated more than £250,000 to support local charities, groups and activities.