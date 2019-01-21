Blue Toon station set for FM launch

A popular Peterhead radio station is preparing to broadcast on FM at the end of the month.

Buchan Radio will make the move to 107.9FM towards the end of January but will still be available to stream online for listeners outside the Buchan area.

The move to FM is the latest step for the Broad Street-based station, which started broadcasting online for the first time in April 2013.

Station manager Ronnie Arthur said: “We were awarded the FM licence last May and since then we have been busy pulling everything together.

“Our online broadcast will continue - we have listeners around the world tuning in from Australia and America to Spain and Thailand.”

Buchan Radio’s FM signal will initially reach the Buchan area but the station hopes that this will expand across Aberdeenshire in the future.

Ronnie continued: “A lot of people doubted us and said that we would never get a licence but we’ve battled through and OFCOM have rewarded us with one.

“We think Peterhead is ready for a new sound and a feel good station.

“We are looking forward to it and we are ready to rock and roll.”

Fellow station manager, John Cropley, said: “This is a dream come true.”

The station will feature popular shows including Drive Time, a 60s show, Saturday Ceilidh, Buchan Radio Goes Country and North East Unleashed, giving local bands the opportunity to showcase their talents.

It will also continue to run song requests, weather reports and road updates.

Ronnie added: “We are still a community station and we rely on sponsorship and support to keep going.

“We will be hosting fundraisers throughout the year and we will also be available to attend various events.

“We would like to thank our listeners for all of their support.”

Buchan Radio is always looking for more volunteers to come along and help and presenting opportunities are also available.

For more information visit www.buchanradio.com, call 01779 238009, email mail@bcrfm.com, or pop in to the station at 52 Broad Street.

The station can also be found on Facebook.