Boat Club opens for community

Rosehearty Community Boat Club is holding its annual Open Day at noon next Saturday (August 25).

Its base at the Red Kirk on Ward Road will play host to a fish stall, barbecue, tea and pancake stalls, a bouncy castle and lots more.

The club, which is a registered charity, provides opportunities for people of all ages to enjoy getting afloat. Its fleet of more than a dozen boats will be on display and anyone who is interested in taking participating or supporting the activities is invited to go along.

Meanwhile, the club is hoping to open other doors soon, having taken over the old facilities block at what was Rosehearty Caravan Park.

It is in the process of turning it into a new clubhouse and community facility which, when completed later this year, boast a meeting/teaching room with kitchen, changing accommodation, toilets and a workshop.

It will also have superb views over the sheltered waters of Port Rae, the club’s training area.

It has already received financial help from the likes of Marine Scotland, NESFLAG, National Lottery, Gordon & Ena Baxter Foundation, the Foyle Foundation, Aberdeenshire Area Initiative Fund and Aberdeen International Airport Trust.

The club is also hoping to generate enough interest to form a coastal rowing team. If enough people would like to take part the club will organise the building of a suitable boat and get it on the water. Find out more by going to the open day or contact the club secretary on 01346 571020.