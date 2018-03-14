Bobby marks milestone

A North East apprentice who joined a local transport firm aged just 15 has marked a major milestone with the same employer – 50 years later.

Fraserburgh man Bobby Buchan started with Broch company Gray & Adams Ltd in 1968 and has been praised as a “prime example” of the value of apprenticeships.

It comes at the close of Scottish Apprenticeship week, which raises the profile of skills and career pathways made possible by Modern Apprenticeships.

North East region MSP Peter Chapman made a special presentation to Mr Buchan at the Fraserburgh factory last Friday.

Commenting on the milestone, he said: “Bobby is a prime example of a hard worker who set his sights on doing a job he loves, and has done it well for 50 years.

“It says something about his loyalty but also the good treatment of staff by the company.

“Gray & Adams employs hundreds of people around the Broch as part of a national business and run a successful apprentice scheme.

“I’d like to think some of the current crop of trainees will be here for 50 years,” he continued.

“During an important week for apprenticeships, it shows that hard work and dedication can lead to a long and fruitful career.”

Scottish Conservative MSP Mr Chapman has lodged a motion in the Scottish Parliament, congratulating Mr Buchan on his long service chievement, making reference to Scottish Apprenticeship Week.