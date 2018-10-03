Bridge Project hosts successful Fun Day event

The Bridge Project held a successful Fun Day event at Fraserburgh Community Centre recently.

The day was set up for those who have been involved in the Bridge Project both past and present.

The event was facilitiated by Banff Bridge Project and had Bridgers from Ellon, Fraserburgh and Peterhead.

Two volunteers, Carrie-Ann Duthie and John Grassick, came through to support the day alongside past and present Bridge workers.

The Banff Bridge Project members, as part of their course, organised and facilitated the event.

The event included a very busy day of sports activities in the morning followed by lunch with a pop quiz.

During the Fun Day, Bridgers had the chance to play badminton, table tennis, and basketball.

In the afternoon there was acupuncture, kindly delivered by Mandy Edwards of Aberdeenshire Council, walking, dancing, bingo, and a performance from Lighthouse Rock.

The event was wrapped up with refreshments and the presentation of certificates for all of those who took part.

Carol Balcombe, team manager of Employability, said: “Everyone filled out feedback forms and reported they had all had a good day, and the best part was meeting new people and having a conversation.”

The Bridge Project would like to thank everyone who came on the day, Fraserburgh Community Centre, Tesco Banff and Fraserburgh, Milena Tkaz and People First.