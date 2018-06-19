Broch aircraft engineer to cycle 1,200 miles for charity

A local aircraft engineer is about to take off on a 1,200-mile bike ride to raise money for Cancer Research UK and Aberdeen Cyrenians.

Matthew Reid (34), who hails from Fraserburgh, works for Eastern Airways at Aberdeen Airport and is travelling to Land’s End this week to begin the cycle to John O’Groats then onwards to Aberdeen.

Matthew will complete the nine-day journey with long-term training partner Sean Murphy (41).

Regional airline Eastern Airways and its car rental partner, Avis, are providing transport to Land’s End for the cyclists, with the duo taking to their bikes on Thursday (June 21) to begin the challenge.

Matthew, who lives in Fyvie with his wife, Terri, said: “Sean and I have trained together for many years. We received great support from friends and family last year when we completed the four-day Coast To Coast route, so we thought it would be great to do a bigger cycle challenge for two charities that are very important to us.”

He has been training for the journey by taking part in triathlons every other weekend and cycling to work and on the weekends.

“My wife is very supportive,” added Matthew. “Training for challenges such as these requires dedication each weekend and I wouldn’t be able to do it without the motivation from my wife and Sean.

“In addition to triathlons and cycling each day, I also take part in half marathons and will be trying my hand at a half Iron Man next month.”

Matthew and Sean will be cycling from Land’s End to John O’Groats in seven days and will then stop in Stonehaven for the Midsummer Beer Happening before heading back to Aberdeen.

Roger Hage, Eastern Airways’ general manager operations, said: “It is very inspiring to see one of our employees taking on such a physically and mentally challenging cycle ride to raise funds for two very worthwhile causes which are close to many people’s hearts and do fantastic work nationally and locally.

“We’re very pleased to support Matthew and Sean with their transport and cycling gear and we look forward to wishing them well as they set off on their big challenge on Thursday.”

Matthew and Sean are raising money for the two charities during the cycle challenge on their Just Giving page. If you would like to donate visit: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/sean-matt-lejog