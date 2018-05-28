Broch alcohol ban revised

Councillors have agreed a revision of Fraserburgh’s hugely-successful street drinking ban.

The council introduced the ban in 2006 to prohibit the consumption of alcohol in designated places.

It followed appeals from local businesses to reduce the nuisance and disorder associated with public drinking by criminalising the act and allowing for police intervention where required.

Last week, councillors approved a revision of the terms which now state that any person who consumes alcohol in a designated place or is found to be in possession of an open container containing alcohol in a designated place shall be guilty of an offence and liable on summary conviction to a fine.

Kenny McGeough, licensing inspector for Police Scotland’s North-east division, said: “Both Fraserburgh and Peterhead have used the byelaws to good use to deter and prevent anti-social behaviour and allow for a better societal and community-based environment, allowing Police officers to take action with those drinking alcohol within the designated areas with full legislative backing and support."