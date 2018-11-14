Broch college to host special Open Day

NESCol’s Fraserburgh Campus will open its classrooms, workshops, training salons, kitchens and restaurant for visitors to look, listen and try their hand at lots of mini-college experiences.

The open day event will be held on Tuesday, November 27, from 12 noon to 7pm.

Director of Learning, Robin Mcgregor, said: “This really is an Open Day with a difference.

“We are inviting in the community, parents and school pupils of all ages to see what College life is really about.

“We have created a programme of bite sized activities across all of our curriculum areas so that guests of all ages can have the chance to experience a wide range of different subjects to help them make their mind up about what they may wish to study in future.

“We are excited to be welcoming in secondary schools in the afternoon and we would like to invite as many members of the public as possible to come along from 4pm onwards to see for themselves the opportunities available within our impressive campus. Rumour has it that the catering and hospitality students are cooking up something special for our visitors to try out!

“Many of our regular classes will be running so as well as students in action, visitors will be able to talk to lecturers and student support teams to get a flavour of what College life is really like and the opportunities that are available.”

The College has over 16 different types of activities for visitors to choose from including: Art & Design, Business, Care, Computing, Construction, Electrical, English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL), Hair & Beauty, Hospitality, Learning Opportunities, Maritime, Mechanical Engineering, Motor Vehicle, Science, Social Sciences, Sport & Uniformed Services; Travel &Tourism and Welding.

More details of the experiences can be found online at www.nescol.ac.uk/openday.

No pre- registration is required for the event.