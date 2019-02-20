Broch drivers dealt with as part of National Road Policing campaign

A week-long national campaign targeting speeding and drivers using mobile phones or not wearing a seat belt saw a number of drivers being dealt with in Fraserburgh.

The week long initiative ran from Monday 11 to Sunday 17 February and resulted in three conditional offers issued for seat belt offences, one conditional offer issued for using a mobile telephone, two vehicles seized for no insurance and four other conditional offers issued for other motoring offences.

A 31-year-old female is to be reported to the Procurator Fiscal in relation to a drink driving offence, and for having no insurance, 14 parking tickets were issued and 17 drivers were educated regarding speeding.

Fraserburgh based PC Jenny Scott said: "Our communities regularly highlight road safety as a priority to us, and we are committed to visible proactive policing aimed at improving road safety as well as educating motorists and pedestrians.

“Although the national campaign may have officially ended, we will continue to work closely with our communities in and around Fraserburgh and would encourage anyone with concerns to contact us on 101."