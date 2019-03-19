Broch group seeks volunteers

Fraserburgh Royal Marines Cadets are in the need of more volunteers who are interested in learning skills from Military Map and Compass to Field Craft.

The options are wide and the best part is no experience or attachment to the military is required as all training is provided.

They are looking for anyone aged 18 years and over.

For more information contact the group via its Facebook page “Fraserburgh Sea Cadets and Royal Marines Cadets” or call them on 01346 512485.

Alternatively you can visit them at the Unit Building at 9 Balaclava Quay, Fraserburgh, AB43 7HT any Tuesday or Thursday between 6.30pm and 9.15pm.