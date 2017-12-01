Broch pupils take the bus at Macduff

The Wild about Scotland bus visited Macduff Marine Aquarium on Wednesday, bringing wildlife conservation to local schools.

Pupils from Fraserburgh South Park school visited the specially-adapted bus which is a mobile classroom aimed at teaching children about Scotland’s endangered native species and how to protect them.

Wild about Scotland is run by a dedicated education team from conservation charity, the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS).

While visiting the bus, pupils were able to find out about topics such as:

* ‘Scottish habitats’ - Looking at the main habitats in Scotland and discovering how animals are adapted to each habitat.

* ‘Beavers and wildcats’ – Exploring the basic ecology of beavers and wildcats, the successful re-introduction of beavers into Scotland and what is being done to help save the Scottish wildcat.

* ‘Endangered animals’ – Focusing on the main threats to wildlife in Scotland and what personal action can be taken to help.

The award-winning Wild about Scotland campaign has been made possible thanks to a partnership between RZSS and Clydesdale Bank to help engage the next generation of conservationists, while also bringing the expertise available at RZSS to communities that might not otherwise be able to benefit from it.

In November, the Wild about Scotland team celebrated a number of milestones having visited 500 schools, all 32 local Scottish authorities and engaging with more than 70,000 people in Scotland since launching in August 2014.