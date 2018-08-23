Broch regeneration insight for politicians

North-east politicians have been given an insight into ongoing regeneration and economic development work in Fraserburgh as part of an annual event run by Scotland’s Towns Partnership.

Scottish Conservative MSPs Liam Kerr and Peter Chapman were joined by Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid for the day-long tour of the the Broch and the neighbouring port of Peterhead.

The Fraserburgh leg of the visit took in the £2.6million Faithlee Centre, the Fraserburgh Development Trust and new £1.2million sports centre facilities at the South Links.

The party also met the Fraserburgh Harbour Commissioners for a walk around the Broch port that has recently been announced as the preferred location for the onshore element of the Moray East Offshore windfarm development.

Scotland’s Towns Partnership and Holyrood’s cross-party group on towns and town centres encouraged MSPs to use the recess period to spend a day in their constituency or region as part of the annual MSP Connector Programme.

The idea behind the scheme is to allow community groups and business organisations to host local politicians and discuss ongoing work to improve their local area.

David Duguid, Scottish Conservative MP for Banff and Buchan, said: “I have been a strong advocate of town centre regeneration in Peterhead and Fraserburgh - indeed across the whole of my Banff and Buchan constituency.

Increased activity, both in commercial and cultural terms, will attract more people, which in turn can help business and create jobs.

“There are some great projects already and plenty in the pipeline – but there is still work to be done to grow the local economy and make these towns even better places to live and visit.”

Peter Chapman, Scottish Conservative MSP for the north-east region, added: “The business people behind the Rediscover Peterhead and Fraserburgh Development Trust initiative deserve credit for grabbing the bull by the horns and working to improve the town centres.

“Both Peterhead and Fraserburgh have a lot to offer and I am grateful for the time taken by local organisations and businesses today to update us on current plans.”

Liam Kerr, Scottish Conservative MSP for the north-east region, said: “The summer recess provides an ideal opportunity to see first-hand the good work going on in our local area.

“Politicians at all levels need to do what they can to help our town centres - that means listening to and working with local business organisations and community groups like those we have met today.”