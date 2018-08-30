Broch service to remember end of the Great War

Fraserburgh is to commemorate the centenary of the end of World War One with a special Armistice Service.

The poignant event will be held on Saturday, November 10 within Fraserburgh Old Parish Church.

This festival of remembrance will bring together churches, schools and local groups who will perform and provide decorations for the service. Angela Gracie of the parish church, who is helping to coordinate the service, told the Herald it was very much a community-focused event.

She explained: “After last November’s Armistice Service, an idea was put forward that a special celebration be held this year as a community event for Fraserburgh.

“Back in April, a small committee was formed with representatives from our church, Churches Together, Fraserburgh British Legion, including the pipe and drum band, and Lady Kate Nicolson.

“We have been working together to organise an event and approached our local primary schools who have all agreed to take part.

“We felt it was important to include our youth especially as 2018 has been dedicated as the Year of Young People.”

The evening will comprise three distinct sections, taking us through ‘Your Country Needs You’, ‘Over The Top’ and culminating in ‘Peace At Last’.

Throughout the service, the 12 cluster primary schools will be performing drama, dance, poetry and songs during the service, while others will be providing artwork.

Joining the commemoration will be the Salvation Army Timbrels along with the Bon Accord Silver Band which has a strong connection with the parish church dating back more than 40 years.

There are also plans to have readings of the letters of a number of servicemen from the Great War, while there will also be a display of poppies created by the Knit and Natter Group.

Angela continued: “As with all projects, funding is required so we have been raising money by selling quizzes and our quiz night on Friday was very successful - raising £360 for the event.

“We’re also having a buttery morning in the British Legion Hall on School Street on the morning of Saturday, September 8 from 10am-12noon so we’re hoping for a big turnout.

“We are also trying to source some sponsorship to enable us to produce a commemorative programme and a small gift for all the primary school pupils in the Fraserburgh cluster.”

During the week leading up to the service, organisers hope to stage an exhibition in the Parish Church Centre sports hall with artwork from the schools alongside displays of World War artefacts.

Angela said: “David Rennie has kindly offered to help with items for the display, but we would be delighted to showcase any items that local families may wish to loan us.”