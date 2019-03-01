Broch Soup to help local causes

A new community crowdfunding event has been organised in Fraserburgh in a bid to help causes in the local area.

Broch Soup has been set up by Pamela Neri and Tracy Buchan from the Fraserburgh Enterprise Hub, along with Lynda McGuigan from the Lighthouse Museum and others.

Pamela said: “I’d already heard about Soup from a colleague in Aberdeen and it just sort of grew from there.

“I thought it would be a great way for folk interested in the good things happening in the Broch to support these projects and it would be a great way for projects to raise their profile with people who are genuinely interested in helping.”

Tickets are on sale at eventbrite.com and everyone that goes along will receive soup and the chance to hear from local projects.

Four projects will have five minutes to share what they are doing and how it benefits the Broch and surrounding areas.

Diners will then vote and the project with the most votes will win the prize fund which is made up from the ticket sales.

Pamela said: “If we have 60 people attend that’s £300 on the night. Anyone can apply to pitch for the prize, it can be a business, charity, community group or a totally new idea that someone wants to get off the ground.”

The first Broch Soup will be held at the Museum of Scottish Lighthouses in Fraserburgh on Wednesday, March 27 from 6-9pm.

To apply to take part in the event email BrochSoup@gmail.com.