Brochers enjoy a Boogie in the Bar

A new community led social event has been held for the first time in Fraserburgh.

Boogie in the Bar was held at Fraserburgh Leisure Centre on Wednesday, July 11.

Music has fantastic results with not only dementia sufferers, but for a huge spectrum of care users and vulnerable people across many sectors.

So now a group of care providers and organisations have joined together and looked at the possibility of setting up an event to fill that gap that was needed in the community.

Boogie in the Bar is a community led event that has been designed to benefit those who need it.

The event was initially created by Aberdeen woman Anne Duncan, who is the main carer for her husband, Bill.

Anne and Bill really missed being able to go out in a safe dementia friendly environment and have a dance.

The event has grown since with Boogies taking place in various towns across Aberdeen City and Shire.

One Boogie event is held at least one day per week across the Shire, and people and groups are also travelling to visit Boogies outside their own communities.

General manager of Fraserburgh Leisure Centre, Ritchie Duthie, said: “Around 170 people have come along to the Boogie which is great because we only expected 100.

“The support for the Fraserburgh Boogie in The Bar has been phenomenal.

“We have secured event funding for well into Summer 2019.

“Many local businesses, organisations and care groups have dug deep to ensure that every event for the next year will be well catered, for all care and service users.”

Ritchie added: “A real sense of community pride and spirit has been shown in Fraserburgh with not only money or a venue being donated but also people’s time.

“With the support we have received, we are already looking forward to our 2019 calendar to plan a Big Boogie here in Fraserburgh; inviting all other Boogies in Aberdeen and the Shire to Fraserburgh for a huge event in the Summer.”

Boogie in the Bar will return to Fraserburgh Leisure Centre on the second Wednesday of each month during 2018; August 8, September 12, October 10, November 14 and December 12.

Everyone is welcome to go along for a friendly, relaxed afternoon boogie from 1.30pm to 3.30pm. The event is dementia friendly.

Entry is free and includes sandwiches, tea and coffee.

For more details call 07876 391525.