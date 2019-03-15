Buchan bridges to get Aberdeenshire council investment

Two historic Buchan bridges are to get £50,000 worth of improvements in the coming year.

Bridge of Hythie near Mintlaw and the Old Maud Bridge will get a maintenance cash injection of £35,000 and £15,00 respectively to tackle masonry issues.

Members of Aberdeenshire Council’s Buchan Area Committee will hear today (Tuesday) that there are 216 bridges on its patch.

But across the Shire, the North-east road network is carried by 1,566 bridges with an estimated gross replacement value of around £430 million.

A maintenance allocation of £1.75 million was approved in February for the coming year to support Aberdeenshire’s road bridges.

Local councillors will be told that prioritisation of bridgeworks within the 2019/2020 available budget has been undertaken on an Aberdeenshire-wide basis taking into account road network criticality, bridge size, individual bridge maintenance condition and remaining structural load carrying capacity.

In his report, Infrastructure Services director Stephen Archer says: “Essential safety critical repairs for all bridge sizes and class of road are allocated the highest priority followed by necessary major refurbishment, strengthening and replacement of larger bridges.”

The council has also allocated £640,000 in the coming year for essential repairs and routine maintenance and repairs to bridges from vehicle collisions, for which the cost is unrecoverable.