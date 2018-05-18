Buchan fishermen invited to participate in trials

Fishermen from Peterhead and Fraserburgh are being invited to participate in research trials with the SeaWise™stability monitor and play their part in improving safety at sea.

SeaWise™ is a dedicated stability monitor developed by Hook Marine and designed for small craft to warn of loss of stability while at sea. The system monitors the loss of stability through continuous roll measurement.

The system is now at the end stage of its development and is undergoing final sea trials to ensure optimal performance. While several are already being trialled, there are still opportunities for other fishermen to participate should they wish to do so.

Ken Smith of Hook Marine said: “Loss of stability is the biggest single reason for fishing vessel losses, which is why SeaWise is so important for improving safety and preventing tragic accidents.”

Ken will be at Skipper Expo Int. Aberdeen 2018 on May 25 and 26 May where he would be pleased to discuss SeaWise™ and set up a trial for interested fishermen. He can be contacted then, or at any other time, on 07966 029576, email kjs@hookmarine.com

The equipment for trial – no bigger than a laptop – would be personally delivered by Ken to any UK fishing port/harbour, where he would also give a demonstration on how to operate it. After the trial period, the equipment would be collected, and the results analysed by a research team from the University of Strathclyde.

SeaWise™ has been developed with funding support from the Scottish Funding Council, Lloyds Register Foundation, Trinity House and the European Maritime & Fisheries Fund.