Buchan Vintage Tractor Run set to return

The popular annual Buchan Vintage Tractor Road Run will return for its 19th year later this month.

The event will be held on Sunday, April 28.

Drivers will set off on their vintage vehicles from Fetterangus Village Hall at 10am.

This year’s route will see the Road Run stop at Old Deer, Stuartfield, Maud, Loanhead of Fedderate and New Pitsligo, before moving on to Strichen where they plan to finish at around 1pm for lunch.

Spectators will get the opportunity to view the tractors at each village stop while the drivers take a rest.

This year the Buchan Vintage Tractor Road Run will be raising money for Multiple Sclerosis Society and Alzheimers Research.

Everyone is invited to come along and view the tractors while they take part in the event.