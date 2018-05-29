Bumper day in store at St Combs Gala

Organisers of this year’s St Combs Gala have a wealth of attractions lined up.

The hugely-popular event - to be held slightly later this year on July 21 - will feature everything from a medieval demonstration to a vintage vehicle show.

Hosted by St Combs Village Trust, the gala has become a firm favourite over the years.

Bob Dunbar said the committee had been working flat out to get the various attractions in place for the summer.

He told us: “This year’s gala promises to be bigger and better than ever with a host of activities. We’re especially delighted to be welcoming headline act strongman Jon Pritikin to the North-east. He is a world record-holding strong man and has spoken all over the world about his life-changing story. He has been in the Fraserburgh area a few times in the last 10 years speaking at primary schools and the academy. He will also be our main speaker at our Gala Songs of Praise on Sunday, July 22.”

Among other highlights will be a spectacular medieval demonstration by Doric Re-enactment and beware the arrival of Tyrant the dinosaur who will be featuring at Coronation Park 2! The gala will also have the brilliant Bumper Carz for the kids and an amazing virtual reality rollercoaster experience.

The Critter Keeper will be on hand with his fabulous collection of exotic animals, ranging from snakes, lizards and creepy crawlies, to a fluffy rabbit and a guinea pig.

On the entertainment side, the Dezibel Drummers will be performing along with Highland dancers, film characters and a Disney princess.

There will also be stalls, inflatables, face-painting and lots more besides. This year’s gala has been generously-sponsored by Fraserburgh Garden Services while the vintage vehicle show is being sponsored by BNW (Scotland) Ltd. The show is free to enter and owners of cars, bikes, tractors and any other vehicle of interest is encouraged to go along and receive a small memento of the day. Entrants must be set up no later than 11.30am on the day. For entry forms and information call 07977251848 or email stcombsgala@gmail.com

Meanwhile, the St Combs Gala Dance returns to the hall this year with the fantastic ‘Dark Horse’ band from Inverness. There will be a fully-licensed bar for the over 18s event and the BIG prize raffle will be drawn at half-time.

Tickets priced £12 are available from the Tufted Duck Hotel, Buchan’s Ices or any Village Trust commitee member.