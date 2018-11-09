Boddam hotel to reopen next weekend

A popular Boddam Hotel is to reopen its doors to the public on Saturday, November 17.

Forbes Innes of Fraserburgh has taken over the running of the Seaview Hotel.

After graduating from Banff and Buchan College, Forbes was head chef at Findlay’s aged just 19 and he later worked at Earls Court and the Park Hotel in Aberdeen.

As well as working in the kitchen, Forbes has experience working in hotel management.

He opened the multi-award winning Granite Park restaurant in Aberdeen back in 2011 and is now looking forward to making a return to the north east corner with the reopening of the Seaview Hotel.

Forbes said: “I’m really excited but a bit scared too. The hotel has lain empty for a while now so it just needs life in it again."

The Seaview Hotel will offer a bistro menu and afternoon teas at launch, but Forbes hopes that fine dining options will be available in the future.

Special surprises will be in store for the opening, and tours of the hotel will be available.

To make a reservation email info@boddamhotel.com or call 01779 475665.

