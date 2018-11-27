Brexit: Impact of Fisheries Bill for Scottish fishing industry examined

The Scottish Affairs Committee is to hold a one-off evidence session on the Fisheries Bill on Wednesday, January 9 with prominent stakeholders in the Scottish fishing industry and Scottish and UK fisheries Ministers.

Following Brexit, the UK will no longer be part of the EU Common Fisheries Policy (CFP). It will become an independent coastal state and be fully responsible for managing fisheries in the UK’s Exclusive Economic Zone of 200 miles.

This will include setting total allowable catches (TACs) and determining who has access to fisheries. The UK Fisheries Bill is currently being considered in a Public Bill Committee in Westminster.

The Scottish Affairs Committee will examine the implications of the UK’s new fisheries policy for Scotland, including issues such as quotas for fishing vessels, known as “fishing opportunities”, access to Scottish waters and environmental sustainability.

The Committee will begin by hearing directly from representatives of Scottish fishermen, seafood processors and producers, and environmental campaigners such as the Scottish Fishermen’s Federation and Scottish Environment Link.

The Committee will then question the Scottish and UK fisheries Ministers on the implications of the Fisheries Bill for Scotland.