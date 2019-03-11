Busy north-east road to close for repairs

The A90 Ellon South Roundabout is set to benefit from £160,000 worth of resurfacing improvements taking place next week.

The resurfacing improvements will address defects in the road surface of the roundabout as well as a section of the A90 just over 100m long to the north of the roundabout, creating a smoother and safer journey for motorists.

The overnight surfacing works are scheduled to start Monday 11 March and will take seven nights to complete. The project will take place between 7.30pm and 6.30am each night with improvements expected to be completed by 6.30am on Wednesday 20 March. No works are programmed for Saturday or Sunday nights.

To ensure the safety of road workers as well as motorists, an overnight road closure will be in place on the A90 each night. For traffic travelling north, a diversion route will be in place via the old A90 (B977) through Foveran, onto the B900, along the B999 and onto the A920 through Ellon where motorists will then re-join the A90. All motorists travelling southbound will be diverted via the A920, B999, B900 and along the old A90 (B977) through Foveran, where they will re-join the A90. The diversion in place overnight will add around 12 miles or 25 minutes onto road user’s journeys.

All traffic management will be removed from the carriageway during the daytime.

Consultation has taken place with local residents and the local authority in advance of the resurfacing to make them aware of the traffic management arrangements and to minimise any inconvenience.

Commenting on the improvements, Andy Thompson, BEAR Scotland’s North East Representative, said: “This £160,000 project has been designed to improve the general condition and safety of the Ellon South Roundabout for motorists.

“The traffic management is essential to ensure the safety of road workers and motorists during the project. We’ve taken steps to minimise disruption for road users as much as possible during the improvements, including carrying out the works overnight and avoiding working Saturday and Sunday nights.

“We thank motorists for their patience in advance while our teams carry out these works on the A90. We encourage road users to plan their journeys in advance by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up to date traffic information and allow some extra time to reach their destination.”

Real-time journey planning information can be obtained by visiting www.trafficscotland.org or twitter @ trafficscotland.

Materials removed from the existing carriageway will be recycled using SEPA approved methods.