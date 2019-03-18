Cabinet Secretary to headline Scottish Seafood Summit

Fergus Ewing MSP, the Scottish Government’s Cabinet Secretary for the Rural Economy, has been confirmed as the keynote speaker for the Scottish Seafood Summit in Aberdeen on March 27.

Mr Ewing will deliver the opening speech to around 100 delegates at the event organised by Seafish, the public body supporting the £10bn UK seafood industry.

Taking place during the week the UK is set to leave the EU, the focus of the Summit will be on EU Exit and its impact on the seafood industry with regards to the changing political, economic and regulatory landscapes.

Mr Ewing said: " I am looking forward to attending this Seafood Summit and getting to hear directly from businesses and people wokring in the sector. Brexit means we will have plenty to discuss but I am also keen to focus on the many positives and strengths in our sector and to listen to ideas on what we can do to ensure that Scotland's catching and processing sectors enjoy a prosperous and sustainable future."

Other speakers include Allan Gibb, head of Marine Scotland, Mike Park, from the Scottish White Fish Producers Association, and Graham Young, from Scotland Food and Drink.

Delegates will represent key opinion makers from the catching, food processing, and food service sectors.

The two-day Summit opens on Tuesday, March 26 with an afternoon seminar exploring exports, followed by the Seafood Fayre showcasing seafood from around the UK paired with local produce. The conference takes place the following day on Wednesday, March 27.

Seafish chief executive, Marcus Coleman, said: "Seafish is delighted to announce that Fergus Ewing, Cabinet Secretary for the Rural Economy, is providing the keynote speech at the inaugural Scottish Seafood Summit.

"The Summit provides a much-needed opportunity for the Scottish seafood supply chain to gather together in order to understand the changing landscape that is unfolding before us. Seafish is able to draw on its convening powers to ensure that all sectors are heard, that the key issues are discussed and that follow up information and guidance is available to assist businesses in responding to the challenges ahead."

Registration is open for those who wish to attend the Summit. The Summit will also be livestreamed via the Seafish YouTube channel for those not able to attend in person.