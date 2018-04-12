Carpetright store to close

Fraserburgh’s Carpetright store is one of dozens of outlets closing its doors across the UK.

Carpetright announced on Wednesday that it was closing another 81 stores and shedding around 300 jobs as the embattled firm undergoes a major restructuring.

Some 92 sites have been earmarked for closure, with 11 having already ceased trading.

The Fraserburgh store shares the South Harbour Retail Park with Tesco, Argos, and Lidl.

The town’s Here For You Centre has quickly offered its assistance to any staff affected by the closure.

Coordinator Agnese Carter told the Herald that Here For You staff could assist with any employability matters including benefit entitlement checks, preparation of CVs and further employment assistance.

She said: “This will be a difficult time for staff at Carpetright and the Here For You Centre would like to offer them any support it can.”

The Carpetright group, which was founded in 1988, employs nearly 2,700 staff.

Any staff member seeking advice can contact the Here For You Centre on 01346 514140 or visit 48 Broad Street, Fraserburgh.