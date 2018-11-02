Crichie Inn open for business

The popular Crichie Inn at Stuartfield is once again open for business following a full refurbishment of the premises.



Manager, Kristina Cadger, says their first weekend was a success, despite the stormy weather.

“There has been a lot of positive feedback from our weekend diners who were delighted with the affordable new menu, with a host of delicious dishes and children under 12 eating for free on Saturdays and Sundays,” she said. The restaurant, which is located in the village’s Burnett Street, is 12 miles from Peterhead and is open for meals from Friday to Sunday.

Walk-in customers are always welcome but booking is encouraged. Menu and opening times can be found on the Crichie Inn Facebook page or by calling Kirstina on 01771 622944.

